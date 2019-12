By Joe Koizumi

On a night card of a dual event at the Editon Arena Osaka, unbeaten southpaw Musashi Mori successfully kept his belt by pounding out a unanimous decision over compatriot Takuya Mizuno over twelve speedy rounds on Sunday in Osaka, Japan.



Mori, coached by Cuban trainer Ismael Salas, improved well in power and overwhelmed the dame but limited challenger in close range all the way. Yakushiji Promotions.