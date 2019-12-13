Photos: Scott Foster

Thursday was a last chance at redemption in the Challenger’s bracket. The winners kept their Olympic dreams alive for at least another round. The losers were eliminated from the tournament. It was an evening packed with emotion; here’s who performed well enough to advance.

Alexis Gomez (San Francisco, Calif.) started the night off with a unanimous decision victory over Melody Popravak (Brooklyn, N.Y.) in the women’s 165 lbs. division. After losing her first bout of the tournament last night, Gomez continues her climb back to the winner’s bracket with a matchup with Melody Popravak (Brooklyn, N.Y.), who won by walkover against Kendra Reeves (Twin Falls, Idaho).

The women’s 125 lbs. division featured a matchup of two early favorites as top seeded Yarisel Ramirez (Las Vegas, Nev.) squared off against two seed Isamary Aquino (San Antonio, Texas). Aquino was deemed the winner in an impressive 3-1 decision victory. Aquino will have to continue to prove that she belongs in the tournament tomorrow when she will meet Iyana Verduzco (Los Angeles, Calif.) following her unanimous decision win over Melanie Costa (Norton, Mass.).

“I got off to a rough start at the beginning of the tournament,” Aquino said. “With two day’s rest, I was able to get the win now. Now it’s time to do what I came here to do. I came in a little nervous. I had to shake off a little rust.”

Francis Hogan (Weymouth, Mass.), the seven seed in the men’s 165 lbs. division, continued his climb back from a close first-round defeat with his second consecutive win, a 3-2 decision over Kahshad Elliot (Plainfield, N.J.). Hogan will need to carry that momentum into his bout tomorrow with Joseph Hicks (Grand Rapids, Mich.). Hicks reached the next round by defeating Antonio Garcia (Anaheim, Calif.) by unanimous decision.

“My confidence level is through the roof right now,” Hogan said. “I wish I could get right back in there and fight the next fight already. I feel good. I’m landing cleaner punches. It’s very clear that I’m winning the rounds now. I feel more comfortable, not being right off the plane and coming right here. I’ve settled down.”

The men’s 201+ lbs. division was one of redemption Thursday evening as both competitors that lost last night, Kenyon Walker (San Antonio, Texas) and Luis Alvarado (Kenosha, Wisc.) avenged their losses. Walker defeated Domonic Okopie (Houston, Texas) in a 4-1 decision while Alvarado bested Pryce Taylor (Brooklyn, N.Y.) by unanimous decision.

Amelia Moore (Alexandria, Va.) made a quick turnaround from a close loss yesterday to take down Stacia Suttles (Bronx, N.Y.) in a 3-2 decision to stay alive in the women’s 132 lbs. division tournament. Jennifer Lopez (Jersey City, N.J.), well-rested after a walkover victory yesterday, also won in a 3-2 decision over Whitney Gomez (Bend, Ore.) to confirm a matchup with Moore in the next round.

“Today is a new day,” Moore said. “Different fight, different opponent. I was sick but I got the burn out of my lungs finally. Going into this fight, I had to remember what my ‘why’ is. For me, that’s ‘break the cycle.’ Whatever you’re dealing with, whatever is coming from your past, use that as motivation. It has to come from deep down inside of you.”

Redemption was the storyline in the women’s 112 lbs. division as well as three seed Mariana Gonzalez (Sunnyvale, Calif.) and Christina Cruz (Hell’s Kitche, N.Y.) won to set up a matchup in the next round following both of them losing yesterday. Gonzales bested Jasmine Hampton (Ann Arbor, Mich.) by a 4-1 decision and Cruz defeated Jazzelle Bobadilla (Ewa Beach, Hawaii) by unanimous decision.

In the men’s 178 lbs. division, Nasheed Smith (Washington, D.C.) continued to avenge his first-round loss as he secured his second straight victory, a unanimous decision win over Chavon Davis (Mansfield, Ohio). In the next round, Smith will meet Orville Crooks(Brooklyn, N.Y.), who avenged his loss yesterday with a 4-1 decision win over Francis Oran(Allentown, Pa.).

“Beginning of the week, I started off a little slow,” Smith said. “I think, as the fights have gone on, I’m progressing very good. Now I’m winning these fights.

The two highest seeds in the men’s 125 lbs. division set up a dynamic matchup in the next round of the Challenger’s bracket with wins. Top seed Duke Ragan (Cincinnati, Ohio) defeated Kevin Montano (Concord, Calif.) with a 4-1 decision to set up a bout with two seed David Navarro (Los Angeles, Calif.), who bested Jonathan Mansour (La Mesa, Calif.) in a 3-2 decision.

“I think I’ve knocked off the rust,” Navarro said. “I haven’t fought in a couple of months. I felt great this time, little by little. Tomorrow, I’ll be more great.”

There will be a rematch of a close first-round bout in the men’s 152 lbs. division as top seed Freudis Rojas (Las Vegas, Nev.) and eight seed Lavars Carter (Cincinnati, Ohio) both won. Rojas bested Marques Valle (Wesley Chapel, Fla.) by unanimous decision and Carter defeated Morris Young (Chesaning, Mich.) in a 4-1 decision to confirm the rematch.

Mary Spencer (Boulder, Colo.) came out with an aggressive approach and forced a RSC against Jill Stafford (La Mesa, Calif.) in the women’s 152 lbs. division. Spencer moves on to face Brianna Che (Madison, Wisc.) who beat Sharahya Moreu (Albuquerque, N.M.) by unanimous decision.

“When you’re in a big tournament, it’s good to have that good performance and that bad performance,” Spencer said. “It can kind of set you down. You can only make up for the (bad performance) with a good performance. My goal was to have a stellar performance today. I didn’t spend time trying to feel out my opponent. I just went in there ready to bang, right off the get-go.”

In the men’s 138 lbs. division, Ernesto Mercado (Pomona, Calif.) continued his winning way as he won his second straight bout, a 4-1 over two seed Dalis Kaleiopu (Waianae, Hawaii). Harley Mederos (New York, N.Y.) won a close 3-2 bout with Daniel Garcia (Westminster, Colo.) to set up a matchup with Mercado in the next round of the Challenger’s bracket.

Both the men’s 114 lbs. and 201 lbs. divisions had all bouts decided by walkover. Roscoe Hill (Spring, Texas) and Jose Nieves (Avenel, N.J.) of the 114 lbs. division enjoyed an extra day of rest before facing one another in the next round of the Challenger’s bracket. Brandon Moore (Lakeland, Fla.) and Devon Young (Aiken, S.C.) of the 201 lbs. division will face each other tomorrow as well.

Thursday’s winners have a quick turnaround as they will have to fight again tomorrow to remain in the tournament. The winner’s bracket will also be competing tomorrow to see who will qualify for the semifinals. Competition begins at noon at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

