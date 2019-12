Ortiz, Solomon make weight Vergil Ortiz Jr 147 vs. Brad Solomon 146.8

(WBA Gold welterweight title)



Alberto Machado 135 vs. Luis Porozo 134

Bektemir Melikuziev 167.4 vs. Vaughn Alexander 166.4

Alexis Rocha 146.6 vs. Roberto Valenzuela 146.8

Serhii Bohachuk 153.8 vs. Carlos Galvan 154

Ferdinand Kerobyan 150 vs. Fernando Carcamo 149.6

Luis Feliciano 140 vs. Herbert Acevedo 139.2

Erik Bazinyan 167.2 vs. Saul Roman 164.8 Venue: Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

