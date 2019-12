ESPN to air Alvarez-Seals on Jan 18 The previously announced January 18 light heavyweight showdown between former world champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez (24-1, 12 KOs) and Michael “Cannon Handz” Seals (24-2, 18 KOs) from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY, will air live on regular ESPN instead of ESPN+. Alvarez-Seals and a soon-to-be-announced co-feature will follow the undercard stream on ESPN+. Ortiz, Solomon make weight World title tripleheader Jan 30 in Miami Advertisements

