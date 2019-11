IBF junior bantamweight world champion Jerwin Ancajas’ title defense against Jonathan Rodriguez has been canceled due to a visa issue with Rodriguez. The main event Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park, Miguel Berchelt’s WBC super featherweight title defense against former world champion Jason Sosa, will go on as planned.

The new co-feature will be a 10-round super lightweight tilt between 2008 U.S. Olympian Javier Molina and Japanese veteran Hiroki Okada.

Berchelt-Sosa and Molina-Okada will air live on ESPN.