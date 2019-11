ShoBox Weights from Las Vegas Xavier Martinez 130.75 vs. Jessie Cris Rosales 132.5

Richardson Hitchins 144 vs. Kevin Johnson 143.25

Kevin Newman II 165 vs. Marcos Hernandez 165

Rolando Romero 138 vs. Juan Carlos Cordones 141.5 Venue: Sam’s Town

Promoter: Mayweather Promotions

TV: Showtime Canelo-Kovalev Undercard Press Conference

