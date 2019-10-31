The undercard of the Canelo vs. Kovalev card hosted a press conference Thursday featuring Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (18-0, 15 KOs), “Ruthless” Romero Duno (21-1, 16 KOs), Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (17-0, 7 KOs), Marlen Esparza (7-0, 1 KO), Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (12-0-1, 8 KOs), and Carlos Ortiz (11-4, 11 KOs).



Ryan Garcia: A lot of things have been said about me not taking the fight in September but look, I’m taking it now…I just got a lot of haters and they want to see me lose, even if I knock him out and I put on a beautiful boxing performance, they’re not going to respect me but I’m okay with that. I’m okay with just being confident in myself. I have a lot of respect for Romero Duno. Sometimes it confuses me when he wears t-shirts that ‘Ryan Garcia is running,’ so I’m a little confused, but I respect him.”

Romero Duno: “I wanted to give the fans what they want. They say they want me to fight King Ryan. I was ready [in September], I was always ready. I was born ready.”

Seniesa Estrada: “She has a bad ego, bad attitude, she’s disrespectful, she’s just a nasty person with a nasty attitude. Marlen Esparza is delusional. I’m going to be the bully Saturday night, that’s for sure.”

Marlen Esparza: “She’s a compulsive liar. She tries to play victim all the time. You’re not the victim here, and then you want to shove me? Which are you, are you the victim or the bully? You need to pick a side.”

Blair Cobbs: “I’m going out there to impress and show the world – millions around the world – what Blair ‘The Flair’ is all about baby. Woo!”

Carlos Ortiz: “I’m very grateful to be participating on such a card with great boxers.”