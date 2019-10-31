Unbeaten heavyweight Filip Hrgović (9-0, 7 KOs) faces former world title challenger Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs) at the Diriyah Arena in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on December 7 on the undercard of the rematch between WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr and former champ Anthony Joshua, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US. Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Hrgović will be defending his WBC International title.

Also, former WBA heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) is confirmed for the undercard as he takes on Michael Hunter (18-1, 12 KOs) in an eliminator for the WBA world title.

Former WBA super bantamweight world champion Scott Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) meets former world title challenger Jono Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) for the WBA Inter-Continental title in an England vs. Ireland showdown at 126lbs.