40-year-old heavyweight contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz showed the media some of what he has in store for WBC heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder before their PPV rematch on November 23 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.



Luis Ortiz: “I don’t know if Deontay will be improved for this fight, but I will definitely be an even better version of myself on November 23. If I get that opportunity like I got in the last fight, I’m not going to stop punching until it’s over. I’m going to seek and destroy.

“Our mantra is, he quits, they quit for him, you make him quit, or you knock him out. Any of those four is us winning.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this fight is going to end in a knockout. Either I’m knocking him out, or he’s knocking me out…but he’s not knocking me out.”