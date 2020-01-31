Akhmadaliev dethrones Roman for WBA, IBF 122lb titles Olympic bronze medalist Murodjon Akhmadaliev (8-0, 6 KOs) won a twelve round split decision over unified WBA/IBF super bantamweight titles from reigning champion Daniel Roman (27-3-1, 10 KOs) on Thursday night at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida. It was a close hard-fought match with Akhmadaliev winning 115-113, 115-113 on two cards. Roman was ahead 115-113 on the third card. Undercard Results from Miami

