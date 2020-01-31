WBO #9 super middleweight Roamer Alexis Angulo (26-1, 22 KOs) scored a workmanlike ten round split decision over previously unbeaten Anthony Sims Jr (20-1, 18 KOs) in a bout for the WBO Latino title. Angulo overcame a point deduction to win 96-93, 96-93 on two cards, with Sims winning 95-94 on the third card. KO artist Sims fought a very cautious fight.

Seven-division female world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (38-1-1, 28 KOs) won by third round TKO over Simone Da Silva (17-15, 6 KOs) in an eight-round non-title lightweight clash. Serrano dropped Da Silva in round two and got a referee’s stoppage in round three. Time was :53.

Other Results:

Alexis Espino 165 TKO3 Vincent Baccus (super middleweight)

Austin Williams TKO4 Donald Sanchez (middleweight)

Otha Jones III 134.8 TKO2 Juan Santiago (lightweight)

Movladdin Biyarslanov KO3 Nicolas Velazquez (super lightweight)

Avril Mathie TKO4 Angelina Hoffschneider (super bantamweight)