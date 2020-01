ShoBox Weights from Shreveport, Louisiana Ruben Villa 125.75 vs. Alexei Collado 125

Taras Shelestyuk 146.75 vs. Luis Alberto Veron 146.25

Zhora Hamazaryan 136.5 vs. Sulaiman Segawa 135 Venue: George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum, Shreveport, LA

Promoter: Banner Promotions, Thompson Boxing, Bishop Promotions

TV: Showtime Undercard Results from Miami Feb 28 ShoBox card announced

