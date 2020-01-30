January 30, 2020
Boxing News

Feb 28 ShoBox card announced

Undefeated super lightweight prospect Malik Hawkins (18-0, 11 KOs) returns to the ring to make his ShoBox: The New Generation series debut as part of a three-fight telecast when he faces fellow undefeated Vegas native Keith Hunter (11-0, 7 KOs) in the main event that is scheduled for 10 rounds on Friday, February 28 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

Also, 2016 Olympian Richardson Hitchins (10-0, 5 KOs) and once-beaten Las Vegas native Kevin Newman II (11-1-1, 6 KOs) both return for their second ShoBox appearances fighting in separate bouts. Hitchins, the undefeated super lightweight prospect, will take on Rhode Island’s Nick DeLomba (16-2, 5KOs) in a 10-round bout, while Newman will seek his fifth consecutive victory when he steps in the ring with undefeated Kalvin Henderson (12-0-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight bout.

ShoBox Weights from Shreveport, Louisiana
Boxing Buzz

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>