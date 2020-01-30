Undefeated super lightweight prospect Malik Hawkins (18-0, 11 KOs) returns to the ring to make his ShoBox: The New Generation series debut as part of a three-fight telecast when he faces fellow undefeated Vegas native Keith Hunter (11-0, 7 KOs) in the main event that is scheduled for 10 rounds on Friday, February 28 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

Also, 2016 Olympian Richardson Hitchins (10-0, 5 KOs) and once-beaten Las Vegas native Kevin Newman II (11-1-1, 6 KOs) both return for their second ShoBox appearances fighting in separate bouts. Hitchins, the undefeated super lightweight prospect, will take on Rhode Island’s Nick DeLomba (16-2, 5KOs) in a 10-round bout, while Newman will seek his fifth consecutive victory when he steps in the ring with undefeated Kalvin Henderson (12-0-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-round super middleweight bout.