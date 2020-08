The Annual WBC 58th Virtual Convention will take place from August 12 to 15. The entire WBC family is working hard so that the experience of this convention will be unique and above all that your access and navigation become very simple and easy.

The landing page will be divided into several rooms and each one will have different activities and events. You can download the agenda at the following link: https://wbcboxing.com/downloads/Digital-Convention-Schedule.pdf