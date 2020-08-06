By Bob Caico

Integrity Fighter Management out of Pittsburgh, PA. announced that their two best prospects, both former Ukraine amateur greats, Lyubomyr “The Demolition Man” Pinchuk and Oleh “Ukraine Pitbull” Dovhun have signed a promotional deal with Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing.

Pinchuk (12-1-1, 7 KOs) turned pro three years ago campaigning as a cruiserweight. “Over this COVID hiatus Pinchuk has put on considerable size and strength while maintaining his flexibility so he will be fighting at heavyweight moving forward,” said Michael

McSorley of Integrity Fighter Management.

The 6’3 Pinchuk last fought in November winning the Pennsylvania State cruiserweight title to go along with his ABF cruiserweight belt.

Dovhun (10-0, 3 KOs is undefeated since his pro debut three years ago. The super

bantamweight is also an ABF titleholder and will continue to campaign in the super bantam

class.

“Our team is excited about the opportunity with Star Boxing. Our guys have worked hard are ready for the next level,” boasts McSorley who also doubles as their trainer.