Heavyweights Otto Wallin (20-1, 13 KOs) and Travis Kauffman (32-3, 23 KOs) square off in a 10-round showdown on the August 15 Showtime telecast from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Wallin will return to the ring for the first time since facing Tyson Fury in September 2019. Wallin opened up a gruesome cut over Fury’s right eye with a legal punch that nearly halted the fight.

Otto Wallin: “I’ve been training steady since the Fury fight and I feel like I’ve developed my game in a lot of ways. Kauffman is a tough veteran that can both come forward or box if he wants to. He’s a fan-friendly fighter and I have to be ready at all times. We have a great game plan as always and I’m in excellent shape. I know I have all the tools to beat Kauffman.”

Travis Kauffman: “This is my first training camp in seven years without Brother Naazim Richardson, but I know that he wouldn’t want me to leave camp and he’d want me to stay focused. Having him pass away while I was in camp was one of the hardest things I’ve had to deal with, but there’s adversity in every camp I’ve had. I wouldn’t feel right if there wasn’t adversity to overcome. My father, Marshall, stepped back in as my head trainer. We know we’re facing a young, hungry fighter, but I have more experience than him and I don’t think he can last 10 rounds with me when I’m at 100% like I’ll be on August 15.”