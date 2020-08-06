Thomas Dulorme is ready to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim welterweight title on Saturday. The Puerto Rican boxer will fight Jamal James at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and spoke to the WBA about this fight.

“I am happy for the opportunity the WBA is giving me to fight for a title. It’s an interesting fight since Jamal James is not a bad fighter. He’s tall and uncomfortable, but we’re going to do our job to win,” said Dulorme.

The 147-pound contender has faced some great fighters in the division and feels this is a plus for his match against James “I don’t detract any opponent. If Jamal James made it this far, it’s because he’s got something. I’ve been at war with great fighters and I feel he hasn’t felt that kind of physical and mental pressure. I know it’s not an easy fight for me but neither it is for him.”

The pandemic situation forced the fight to be rescheduled several times and has reduced the number of shows. Dulorme said this new reality makes it very difficult for fighters to make normal preparations.

He says he has a plan to win on Saturday and then fulfill his great goal which is to fight Manny Pacquiao.