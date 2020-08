DAZN Weights from England Terri Harper 129.25 vs. Natasha Jonas 125.5

(WBC female super featherweight title) Chris Billam-Smith 199.75 vs. Nathan Thorley 198

(Commonwealth cruiserweight title) Anthony Fowler 155.5 vs. Adam Harper 156.25

Hopey Price 126.5 vs. Jonny Phillips 128.5

Aqib Fiaz 133.75 v Kane Baker 131.25 Venue: Fight Camp, Essex, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN More on Ramirez vs. Postol take 3 Dulorme: I'll do my job to win

