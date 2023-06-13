By Miguel Maravilla

6’3 Mexican lightweight prospect Oscar Alvarez Jr. of Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico will be in action Wednesday night when he takes on Jonhatan Cordoso from Sao Paulo, Brazil at the Whitesands Event Center in Plant City Florida, live on ProBox TV.

“I am ready physically and mentally, I’m just anxious to get in the ring,” Alvarez Jr. said. “I assure you it will be a great fight. I will represent Mexico and I’m looking for the KO. We are two fighters that go all out, the winners will be the fans.”

The 19-year-old, Alvarez Jr. (9-0, 7 KO’s), will be fighting for the second time in the U.S. as earlier this year he made his U.S debut with seventh round technical decision over Nicolas Polanco. Alvarez won a majority decision in his last fight over Diego Juarez. Now he gets set to face the Brazilian slugger Cordoso.

Cordoso (15-1, 14 KOs), won a majority decision over Jose Arellano in his last fight in rebounding from his first and only defeat to Juan Huertas.

“We fought on the same card early this year. I have seen him fight before,” Alvarez Jr. stated. “He is a tough brawler, goes straight forward. He packs a punch because he has 14 knockouts in 15 of his wins. I know he will be a very tough fighter,” Alvarez Jr. on Cordoso.

For this fight Alvarez began his preparation in Mexico as he then relocated camp to Phoenix, Arizona working with his father and team.

“I took the fight two months ago. I have prepared myself well. We worked good on my conditioning as well as the technique, working on my distance. My sparring was superb I had a lot of good work in,” Alvarez said about his camp.

Standing 6’3″ tall, Alvarez began boxing at a very young age and had over 600 amateur fights, compiling a 665-12 record. Among his accomplishments include back-to-back Championship Gold Medals in 2019 and 2020, and a Bronze in the Pan Am Games.

“I have been boxing since I was seven. Always competing on the weekends in tournaments, local, regional, and my amateur career has given me confidence to become a professional,” Alvarez said. “Since I was kid my father would tell me that I was going to box and be a world champion one day. I have liked it since, I have had a passion for the sport till this day.”

Growing and idolizing the great Julio Cesar Chavez and Juan Manuel Marquez, Alvarez hopes to one day accomplish high accolades and become world champion. A well- rounded boxer puncher, Alvarez looks to showcase his talent and gradually make his way up.

“I have always loved the Mexican style. I get scolded because I like to fight inside and like to bang. One of my favorite fighters and styles was Juan Manuel Marquez’s, Julio Cesar Chavez. Today’s fighters I admire are Shakur Stevenson and Lomachenko,” Alvarez Jr. stated.

Hailing from the same town that produced former world champion Orlando Salido and the birthplace of El Gran Campeon Mexicano, Julio Cesar Chavez. Alvarez hopes to earn his mark and carry on the town’s boxing tradition. The Mexican state of Sonora has produced some of the toughest fighters and world champions which also include Yori Boy Campas, Jose Luis Castillo, current fighters Oscar Valdez and world champion Juan Franciso “Gallo” Estrada.

“It’s a matter of me representing the Mexican community, my state, my country. I feel proud, representing Mexico. My motivation is to carry on Mexican boxing tradition and make my mark,” Alvarez declared.

