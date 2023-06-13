Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr of All Star Boxing, Inc has announced Tuesday Morning a grudge match between welterweight contenders. World ranked WBA #12, WBO #14 Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas (25-1-1, 17 KOs) of Puerto Rico faces local fan favorite Alberto “Metralleta” Mosquera (28-5-2, 16 KOs) in a 10-round main event. The fight will air live on Friday, August 4th at 9PM/EST on ESPN+ (USA & Canada) & ESPN Knockout (Latam) from Coliseo de Combates in Panama City, Panama.

“We are happy to be back in Panama City after a successful show this past April 14th,” stated Zabala Jr. “This series billed “Panama Fight Night II” is something we continue to grow with the return of power puncher Derrieck Cuevas who is making noise in the talent filled welterweight division.”

Derrieck Cuevas, 28, is a former WBA Fedelatin champion that has since captured the WBA FEDECENTRO belt with devastating 2nd round knockout over Cuban Damian Rodriguez(13-2) in the aforementioned show.

“Mosquera likes to talk a lot, me on the other hand, I speak with my punches,” stated Cuevas” Im excited to Headline this event, expect a big performance from me on Aug.4th”

Alberto Mosquera at age 36 is looking to spoil the party in his homecoming. After a stay busy win this past February in Dominican Republic, He’s set out to prove he belongs in the mix of the division.

“What we like about this fight is a win gives me a world ranking again” notes Mosquera “Last fight after he knocked out my partner, I stepped in the ring to call him out because these are the type of challenges Metralleta likes.”

Next week Wednesday, there will be a press conference in Panama City with the first face off between both fighters. Recently signed Panamanian light flyweight contender WBC #14 IBF #12 Azael “Candelilla” Villar (19-2-3, 15 KOs) of All Star Boxing will also be present as he appears in the evening’s co-feature.

7 total bouts round off the card, Doors open at 6:30PM, First Bell 7PM. This show is bought to you by All Star Boxing, Inc in association with Top Rank on ESPN+ & Master Promotions.