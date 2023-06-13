By Miguel Maravilla
WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) from Omaha, Nebraska, spoke about his matchup with WBC, WBA, IBF welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas live on Showtime Pay-Per-View.
Crawford started at 135 lbs
But Spencer suffered an accident I don’t know if he is the same after the accident
They both very skillful but they will come very defensive
Draw in a boring fight
If there will be a winner it would be Crawford by one point
I wont predict a knockout but I will predict a Crawford win…