Venezuelans Johan Gonzalez and Luis Romero will step into the ring on Saturday to fight for the World Boxing Association Fedelatin welterweight title, which will feature the 5th Gilberto Mendoza Boxing Festival at the Yesterday Recreational Center in Turmero, Aragua, Venezuela.

With the presence of WBA super featherweight world champion Roger Gutierrez, and national and regional boxing personalities and authorities, the fifth edition of this festival which honors the memory and legacy of the WBA President Emeritus Gilberto Mendoza will be presented.

Johan Gonzalez relies on his fists for his ambitions to win the regional belt. He has won 25 of his 26 fights by KO, with only one defeat in his record. His opponent, Luis Romero, has a record of 9 wins, six of them by KO, two losses, and one draw.

This will be the main fight of the two days of boxing to be held at the mythical Yesterday of Turmero, which will offer ten amateur fights and 12 professional fights.

“It is very gratifying to return to the Yesterday,” commented WBA World Champion Roger Gutierrez. “I was fortunate to participate in previous years and now I come with my championship belt, to try to be an inspiration for these young boxers who will perform at the Gilberto Mendoza Festival, so they can see that if I made it, they can also be world champions tomorrow,” he added.

The activities in Turmero will begin on Friday, March 5, with a program designed to promote emerging talent.

It will be the prelude to the professional event, which will close on Saturday night with other twelve professional boxing matches.

The co-main fight will feature Edison Perez and Ernesto Martinez in the Bantamweight division, while Lisandro Barazarte will face Alfonzo Perez in the Super Featherweight division.

The rest of Saturday’s event will feature Carlos Diaz and Daniel Encinoza in the super flyweight division, Jose Aray and Reyes Colon in the featherweight division, and Jefferson Hernandez against Dany Marichales in the super lightweight division. Six other fights will complete the program.

It will be the fifth edition of the Gilberto Mendoza Festival. Roger Gutiérrez will be accompanied by world champion Carlos Cañizalez; and the four-time world champion, legendary Leo “Torito” Gámez.

“It is very important to resume the activity here in Maracay, with these new guys who aspire one day to be champions like Roger Gutierrez or me,” said “El Torito” Gamez. “We are going to enjoy a good show”, he assured.

Saturday’s show will be broadcasted in Venezuela through Meridiano TV and via streaming.