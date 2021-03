50-year-old former WBA cruiserweight First Arslan (47-9-3, 32 KOs) returns on Saturday night against 43-year-old former world title challenger Gusmyr Perdomo (26-9, 17 KOs) at the Sportschule Firat Arslan in Göppingen, Germany. Due to Corona regulations, no spectators are allowed to attend the event.

Arslan last fought in February 2020, losing by TKO to IBO beltholder Kevin Lerena when his own promoter at the time threw in the towel, much to Arslan’s displeasure.