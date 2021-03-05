March 5, 2021
The Tony Yoka vs. Joel Tambwe Djeko stream starts on ESPN+ at 2:40 p.m. ET/11:40 a.m. PT. The Yoka fight probably starts around 5PM ET.

The pre-show for the Shields-Dicaire PPV will include a live men’s fight between super middleweights Timur Kerefov (10-0, 5 KOs) and Manny Woods (16-10-1, 6 KOs). Start time is 8PM ET/5PM PT.

The all-female Shields-Dicaire PPV starts at 9PM ET/6PM PT. Price is $29.95.

The iconic Boxeo Telemundo series returns for its 34th consecutive year tonight at midnight. WBO #9 jr welterweight Yomar “The Magic” Alamo against Jesus “Barreterito” Beltran in the main event. The show will have a new format, but why tamper with perfection?

Paro stops Tzouramanis, remins unbeaten

