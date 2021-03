Paro stops Tzouramanis, remins unbeaten <em>By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing</em> WBO #2, IBF #3 junior welterweight Liam Paro (19-0, 12 KOs) stopped Terry Tzouramanis (23-4-3, 4 KOs) on Friday at Eatons Hills , Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Paro dropped Tzouramanis in round six with a body shot with the Melbourne boxer also suffering a severe cut from an accidental head clash . At the conclusion of round six, the corner of Tzouramanis retired their charge. Today in Boxing Geffrard defeats Grachev

