By Zach Hirsch at ringside

Impact Boxing kicked off 2021 Thursday night from the Delray Beach Boxing Club in Delray Beach, Florida with Kevin Cunningham promoting. The eight round main event saw light heavyweight Steve Geffrard (18-2, 12 KOs) defeat veteran Denis Grachev (20-12-1, 11 KOs) by unanimous decision.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Robin Sirwan Safar (11-0, 8 KOs) scored an eighth round TKO over journeyman Demetrius Banks (10-10-1, 5 KOs) in the final round.

Other Results:

Antonio Williams W6 Ignacio Perrin (lightweight)

Jonas Sylvain TKO3 Henry Mendez (middleweight)

Tobias Green W4 Augustine Mauras (lightweight)

Dominique Francis W6 Jayson Lopez (featherweight)

The card aired on The Impact Network, a basic cable channel that reaches over 93 million homes.