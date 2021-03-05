Boxeo Telemundo kicks off its spring season opener tonight with a live audience of 50% capacity at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. All safety measurements will be in place including a temperature check, social distancing, and the requirement to wear a mask at all times.

WBO #9 junior welterweight Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (18-0-1, 12 KOs) spoke to Fightnews.com about his showdown with Jesus Alberto “Barreterito” Beltran (17-3-2, 10 KOs) in the main event. The vacant WBO Latino junior welterweight title will be on the line.

What changes did you have to make in your training camp given the current pandemic?

It was tough because the gyms in Puerto Rico were closed for six months or so in 2020. I did work a lot on more cardio. I ran a lot.

You were fortunate to have fought in 2020 where others did not. Do you feel rejuvenated with your extended time away from the ring?

I have always felt that getting the proper rest for your body is important in between fights.

Did you add anything new in your style of fighting since the last time you fought on Telemundo?

Honestly not too much. More than anything me and my team worked on my stamina.

What do you feel that you learned most from training with ex multi-division world champion Ivan Calderon?

He taught me a lot on how to properly use lateral movement. He also showed me how to properly place certain types of punches.

Where do you personally see yourself measuring up against the top 140 pounders in the world rankings?

I think I am closing the distance between me and the top guys. I have made 3 defenses of my NABO title and in one of those defenses, I defeated Kendo Castaneda when he was undefeated and #14 world-ranked.

You’ve had multiple fights versus Mexican fighters. Does it change your approach toward the fight given the boxing history of Puerto Rico vs Mexico?

I will approach the fight the same but my last four opponents have been Mexican fighters. The Mexican fighters I have fought are always prepared and this along with my efforts will definitely have our fight be an exciting one.

You will have a lot of viewers watching you on Telemundo. How important is it for you to win impressively?

I had an outstanding preparation for this fight and I am ready to deliver a performance the viewers will remember.

* * *

“The Magic “Alamo vs “Barreterito” Beltran bout will air live tonight on Telemundo at 12AM/EST.

Felix “Tutico” Zabala/All Star Boxing is promoting the event. Limited tickets are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com.