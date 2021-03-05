By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Watanabe Gym

Unbeaten WBA 108-pound super champ Hiroto Kyoguchi (14-0, 9 KOs), Japan, has left for Dallas TX today (Friday) to participate in his first abroad to defend his belt against Mexican #10 Aragon Vegas (14-3-1, 8 KOs) at the American Airlines Center on March 13.

Kyoguchi, making his third defense of his second world belt, said through online interview, “I’m happy to fight in the US under this pandemic situation. I look forward to showing a good performance there.”

This is also his first engagement under the promotional agreement with Matchroom Boxing. Good luck.