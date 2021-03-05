Looks like Top Rank will venture outside of the bubble on April 24.

ESPN is planning to air a show headlined by WBO featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (33-1, 28 KOs) against former title challenger Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (26-2, 16 KOs). The bout will take place in Kissimmee, Florida, probably at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center. All Star Boxing is staging a show there tonight with 50% capacity. If TR is feeling ambitious, there is also an 11,400-seat indoor arena at the same complex.

Super middleweight terror Edgar Berlanga, 16-0 with 16 first round knockouts, is slated to face Demond Nicholson (23-3-1, 20 KOs) in the co-feature.