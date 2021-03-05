IBF #8, WBC #13 heavyweight Tony Yoka (10-0, 8 KOs) scored a twelfth round TKO over Joel Tambwe Djeko (17-3-1, 8 KOs) to claim the vacant European Union title on Friday night at H Arena in Nantes, France. Yoka, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist, was in command the whole way and got the stoppage when Djeko turned his back after a barrage of punches in the final stanza.

Undefeated middleweight prospect Farrhad “Fel Fel The Professor” Saad (8-0-1, 0 KOs) outpointed Borislav “The Egg” Ivanov (9-2, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Female lightweight Estelle Yoka Mossely (9-0, 1 KO) outpointed Verena Kaiser (14-2, 6 KOs) over ten one-sided rounds. Mossley, a 2016 Olympic gold medalist, is married to heavyweight contender Tony Yoka.