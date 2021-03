Black Tie Boxing weights from Miami Anthony Martinez 197.8 vs. Evert Bravo 196.4

(WBO Latino cruiserweight title) Alexander Ustinov 273.2 vs. Terrell Jamal Woods 260.4

Marcel “Man-Man” Barlatier 124.6 vs. Manuel Galaviz 123.8

Otar Eranosoyan 129.2 vs. Ezequiel Alberto Tevez 124.6

Mekhrubon Sanginov 153.8 vs. Miguel Angel Suarez 152.6

Kozimbek Mardonov 160.4 vs. Abel Nicolas Adriel 158.8

Erick Lanzas 136.4 vs. Elliot Brown 135.8

Nicholas Irizarry 143 vs. Rodrigo Solis 143.6

Istvan Bernath 238.6 vs. Johnny Jackson 219.6

Alayn Limonta 149.2 vs. Jonathan Ariel Sosa 155.6 Promoter: Henry Rivalta (Rivalta Boxing)

Site: the InterContinental Miami in Miami, Florida Results from Flint, Michigan Yoka stops Djeko in twelfth round

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.