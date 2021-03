Weights from Feasterville, PA Shinard Bunch 140.5 vs. Cameron Krael 141.25

Rashiem Jefferson Jr. 130 vs. Darel Harris 130

Nahir Albright 136.75 vs. William Parra Smith 133.75

Edgar Joe Cortes 117.5 vs. Michael Stoute 117.3

Nasir Mickens 129.75 vs. Nathan Benichou 129.5 Venue: The Sportsplex, Feasterville-Trevose, PA

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: Flo Combat

1st Bell is at 7:30 PM Note: All Covid-19 protocols will be followed and masks must be worn at all times. Undisputed 2x: Shields defeats Dicaire

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.