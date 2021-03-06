Results from Flint, Michigan Undefeated super middleweight Timur Kerefov (11-0, 6 KOs) won by third round TKO over Manny Woods (16-11-1, 6 KO). Bout stopped due to a cut over Woods’ left eye. Black Tie Boxing weights from Miami

