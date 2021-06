Results from Pico Rivera, California Unbeaten lightweight Angel Rodriguez (9-0, 6 KOs) scored a third round KO over Bergman Aguilar (15-8-1, 5 KOs). Time was 1:40. Rodriguez dropped Aguilar four times with body shots. Super welterweights Oleg Zubenko (3-1-1, 0 KOs) and Diego Padilla (1-2-1, 0 KOs) battled to a four round draw. Scores were 40-36 Padilla, 38-38 2x. Serrano wins MMA bout in 60 seconds

