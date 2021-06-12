June 12, 2021
Boxing Results

Silva decisions Ramirez in Argentina

The 10 round super welterweight main event Friday night in Argentina saw unbeaten Alejandro Luis Silva (16-0-1, 11 KOs) of Argentina decision countryman Diego Ramirez (23-5-1, 6 KOs) to retain his Argentina (FAB) super welter title. It was a step up for Silva, as Ramirez had fought top talent both domestically and internationally. The official scores were 98-92, 97-95, and 97-93 all in favor of Silva. The event took place at the Polideportivo Municipal Roberto De Vicenzo, Berazategui, Argentina.

Rounding out the undercard

Walter Ezequiel Matthysse Jr. UD Sergio Mauricio Carabajal 6 rounds light heavyweights

Nicolas Agustin Vergara TKO 3 Ricardo Javier Chavez 4 rounds featherweights

Laureano Sciuto Daniel TKO 4 Agustin Zabala 6 rounds super featherweights

Santiago Fernandez TKO 2 Walter Miguel Ramirez 4 rounds super middleweights

Carlos Andres Tello, Sampson Lewkowicz promoted the event with TyC Sports televising

