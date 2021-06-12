June 12, 2021
JBC #9 Sanpei halts Miyamoto

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Persistent-punching JBC#9 super-feather Kazuma Sanpei (20-6, 9 KOs), 129.5, proved more abundant in stamina and tougher in durability, battering JBC#18 Kazuaki Miayamoto (7-6, 6 KOs), 129.5, en route to the referee’s intervention at 1:30 of the sixth round in a scheduled eight on Friday in Tokyo, Japan. In a contest of southpaws, Sanpei, more experienced and more pugnacious, had the upper hand to effectively hurt the ex-Kansei Gakuin university amateur puncher so effectively that the audience saw a well-received stoppage with no complaints.

Promoter: Ichiriki Promotions.

>