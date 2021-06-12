In an IBF junior welterweight eliminator, undefeated #5 ranked Jeremias Ponce (28-0, 18 KOs) scored a tenth round knockout over #6 ranked Lewis Ritson (21-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England. Ponce had a big first round punishing Ritson and controlled much of the fight after that. Ponce dropped Ritson in round ten. Ritson’s corner threw in the towel. The referee threw the towel out and ordered the fight to continue. Ponce battered Ritson to the canvas twice more before the fight was finally stopped. Time was 1:24.
Ponce becomes the IBF mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Josh Taylor.
Unbeaten WBO #3, IBF #8 super bantamweight Thomas Patrick Ward (30-0-1, 4 KOs) outpointed Edy Valencia Mercado (17-6-6, 5 KOs) in a ten round featherweight clash. Ward was dropped in round five, but otherwise had things his way in a mostly dull 97-93, 98-92, 98-92 unanimous decision.
Unbeaten heavyweight brawler Alen Babic (7-0, 7 KOs) brutally knocked out Damian Chambers (11-2, 7 KOs) in round three. A left hook finished Chambers. Babic is crude and relentless. Exciting fighter.
Heavyweight Solomon Dacres (2-0, 1 KO) stopped Alvaro Terrero (5-12-2, 3 KOs) in round four.
Former Team GB super welterweight standout Cyrus Pattinson won his professional debut in a six round Super-Welterweight clash with a second round KO over Yoncho Markov (4-3, 2 KOs).
Ponce is relentless.
Ref throws out the towel when the British fighter is hurt on the canvas. If Ponce was ever even staggered the ref would have stopped the fight immediately. lol
I’ve been wrong before, but I’d be shocked if Ponce doesn’t win a title. That kind of relentless pressure, a solid punch, and no signs of tiring is a force to reckon with.
Yep. Ponce is definitely the goods. I don’t know if he beats Taylor but he probably won’t have to. Subriel Matias is ranked #2 for the IBF at 140, that would be a great fight!