In an IBF junior welterweight eliminator, undefeated #5 ranked Jeremias Ponce (28-0, 18 KOs) scored a tenth round knockout over #6 ranked Lewis Ritson (21-2, 12 KOs) on Saturday night at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle, England. Ponce had a big first round punishing Ritson and controlled much of the fight after that. Ponce dropped Ritson in round ten. Ritson’s corner threw in the towel. The referee threw the towel out and ordered the fight to continue. Ponce battered Ritson to the canvas twice more before the fight was finally stopped. Time was 1:24.

Ponce becomes the IBF mandatory challenger for undisputed champion Josh Taylor.

Unbeaten WBO #3, IBF #8 super bantamweight Thomas Patrick Ward (30-0-1, 4 KOs) outpointed Edy Valencia Mercado (17-6-6, 5 KOs) in a ten round featherweight clash. Ward was dropped in round five, but otherwise had things his way in a mostly dull 97-93, 98-92, 98-92 unanimous decision.

Unbeaten heavyweight brawler Alen Babic (7-0, 7 KOs) brutally knocked out Damian Chambers (11-2, 7 KOs) in round three. A left hook finished Chambers. Babic is crude and relentless. Exciting fighter.

Heavyweight Solomon Dacres (2-0, 1 KO) stopped Alvaro Terrero (5-12-2, 3 KOs) in round four.

Former Team GB super welterweight standout Cyrus Pattinson won his professional debut in a six round Super-Welterweight clash with a second round KO over Yoncho Markov (4-3, 2 KOs).