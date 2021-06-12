In the second consecutive night of elite female boxers competing in MMA matches, P4P best woman boxer Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs) destroyed pro-debuting Valentia Garcia 60 seconds on Friday night at the Benito Juarez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. Serrano punished Garcia with punches, then got her into a guillotine choke to get a submission.
On Thursday night, three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa “GWOAT” Shields won an MMA bout in Atlantic City.
Why the very cheap and se·cre·tive coverage for Clarissa’s MMA debut and crossover triumph. That is amazingly bias from Fightnews. What a shame.