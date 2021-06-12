In the second consecutive night of elite female boxers competing in MMA matches, P4P best woman boxer Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (40-1-1, 30 KOs) destroyed pro-debuting Valentia Garcia 60 seconds on Friday night at the Benito Juarez Auditorium in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico. Serrano punished Garcia with punches, then got her into a guillotine choke to get a submission.

On Thursday night, three-division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa “GWOAT” Shields won an MMA bout in Atlantic City.