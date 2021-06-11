By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the great Hector Camacho Jr. as he gets ready to take on Mexican legend Julio Cesar Chavez Sr in a six round exhibition June 19 at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico – Tribute to the Kings. Camacho Jr. talks glowingly about his dad who fought Chavez in 1992 and what it was like to grow up as his son. He also shared the love he got from other Puerto Rican legends like Juan Manuel Lopez and Felix “Tito” Trinidad after his dad was killed in Puerto Rico almost 10 years ago. Camacho Jr. continues to carry on the “Macho Time” legacy in honor of his father everywhere he goes, especially when he gives back to the community to help the youth looking for guidance.

