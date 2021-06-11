Andreev defeats Fonseca for WBA gold Unbeaten lightweight Roman Andreev (25-0, 17 KOs) recovered from a first round knockdown to defeat Freddy Fonseca (29-6-1, 20 KOs) by unanimous decision to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) gold belt on Friday at the Vegas City Hall, in Krasnogorsk, Russia. The home fighter won by scores of 116-110, 117-109 and 115-111. Stevenson-Nakathila make weight

