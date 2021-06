Stevenson-Nakathila make weight Shakur Stevenson 129.6 vs. Jeremiah Nakathila 129.4

(WBO interim junior lightweight title) Jose Pedraza 139.8 vs. Julian Rodriguez 141.4

Tyler McCreary 131.6 vs. Manuel Rey Rojas 131.6

John Bauza 140 vs. Christon Edwards 140.4

Xander Zayas 147.4 vs. Larry Fryers 144.6

Bryan Lua 131.4 vs. Frevian Gonzalez 131.8

Troy Isley 156.8 vs. LaQuan Evans 156

Kasir Goldston 142 vs. Maurice Anthony 142

Jahi Tucker 146 vs. Ysrael Barboza 146.4 Venue: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

