Kick-off press conference for Fury-Wilder 3 It’s official. WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will clash in their third matchup on July 24 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury and Wilder will go face-to-face at a kick-off press conference next week in Los Angeles. Stevenson-Nakathila make weight WBA orders Kyoguchi-Bermudez fight

