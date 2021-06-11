It’s official. WBC heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury and former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder will clash in their third matchup on July 24 live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury and Wilder will go face-to-face at a kick-off press conference next week in Los Angeles.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I pick fury before 7 rounds this time. Bring on Joshua.
sell sell sell
We will hear a lot of nonsense in the build-up, But probably still a mis-match
Hilarious that Wilders only chance is for Fury is to show up tooo out of shape to compete at a high enough level
Wilder wins this fight big unless he has been used up mentally from loss. Fury should get credit for getting up when knocked down but thats it. Probably the most useless heavyweight so called champion ever. Wouldn’t have gone 3 rounds with Tim Witherspoon.