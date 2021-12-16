Former world champion and light heavyweight contender Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) and his opponent Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) hosted their final press conference today ahead of their 12-round clash on Saturday live on DAZN. The fighters are scheduled to fight for the WBA light heavyweight title eliminator at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

Zurdo Ramirez: “Gonzalez is a good challenge for me. This is an eliminator fight. I have been working so hard to get to the world title and I am ready to go through Yunieski Gonzalez to get there. I want the people to know me, and I enjoy, and want to be with the people. I was a little insecure before, but not anymore.”

Yunieski Gonzalez: “I was surprised Zurdo wanted to fight me. I am happy and grateful for the opportunity as I know Zurdo Ramirez, and what a fight with him can offer me.”