WBC OKs Benavidez-Lemieux for interim 168lb belt The WBC granted WBC super middleweight champion Saul Canelo Alvarez special permission to challenge Ilunga Makabu, the WBC champion in the cruiserweight division in 2022. As a result, the WBC Board of Governors approved a WBC interim championship in the division which will be contested by #1 David Benavidez and #2 David Lemieux. Zurdo-Yunieski Final Press Conference

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

