The WBC granted WBC super middleweight champion Saul Canelo Alvarez special permission to challenge Ilunga Makabu, the WBC champion in the cruiserweight division in 2022. As a result, the WBC Board of Governors approved a WBC interim championship in the division which will be contested by #1 David Benavidez and #2 David Lemieux.
