WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) in association with Pinolero Boxing will have an event this Saturday night. The site will be the Gymnasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The card starts at 7pm local time.

The eight-round main event will feature world ranked unbeaten Winston Guerrero (15-0, 11 KOs) vs. veteran countryman Wilmer Blas (9-17-6, 2 KOs). The pair fought back in 2019 where Guerrero won a unanimous decision. Blas scored back-to-back upsets early this year and Guerrero is currently world-ranked #11 by the WBA at super flyweight.

Rounding out the undercard:

Robin Zamora (19-9-8KOs) vs Luis Arcon (11-0-1-11KOs)

135lbs 8rds

Greyvin Mendoza (4-0-0-4KOs) vs Martin Diaz (17-11-2-7KOs)

135lbs 6rds

Bryan Jimenez (7-0, 5KOs) Felix Moncada (9-13-1-1KO)

135 lbs 6rds

Israel Lopez (9-1, 7KOs) Alain Aguilar (8-9-2-1KO)

145 lbs 6rds

Juan Martinez (3-0-0-0KO) William Cerrato (1-8-1, KO)

115lbs 4rds

Ricky Castillo (2-0-0-1KO) vs Narciso Rodriguez (3-1-0-1KO)

127lbs 4rds

Julio Cabrera (2-1-0-0KOs) vs Edwin Vallejo (1-2-0-0KOs)

112lbs 4rds