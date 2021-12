Weights from Ontario, California Saul Sanchez 121.9 vs Jose Estrella 122

Ruben Torres 136.4 vs Francisco Armenta 138

Brandon Benitez 126.9 vs Anthony Chavez 128

Manuel Flores 119.9 vs Leonardo Torres 120.1

Ivan Zarate 122 vs Roberto Rodriguez 120.3 Venue: Doubletree Hotel, Ontario, California

Promoter: Thompson Boxing

TV: Facebook and YouTube Weights from Germany Boxing back in Nicaragua

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.