Weights from Germany Roman Fress 199.3 vs. Adam Usumov 200

Michael Eifert 174.8 vs. Niels Schmidt 174.8

Nenad Stancic 134.9 vs. Marcis Grundulis 134.3

Tom Dzemski 176.1 vs. Tomas Bezvoda 175

Nick Hannig 170 vs. Siarhei Khamitski 166

Felix Langberg 240.5 vs. Sebastian Tuchscherer 237

Julian Vogel 145.5 vs. Jakub Laskowski 146.6

Max Suske 159 vs. Gergo Vari 159.6

Joscha Blin 159.4 vs. Richard Walter 153 Venue: Maritim Hotel, Magdeburg, Germany

Promoter: SES

