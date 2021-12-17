Joseph Parker 251.6 vs. Derek Chisora 248.5

*Parker weighed ten pounds more than their first fight in May, Chisora weighed two pounds less.

Jack Cullen 167.8 vs. Kevin Lelesadjo 167.8

Zelfa Barrett 129.8 vs. Bruno Tarimo 128.8

Carlos Congora 168 vs. Lerrone Richards 167.2

Alen Babic 216 vs. David Spilmont 252

David Nyika 199.3 vs. Anthony Carpin 203

Sandy Ryan 143 vs. Maria Soledad Capriolo 143

Jordan Thompson 199.8 vs. Piotr Budziszewski 200

Rhiannon Dixon 135.8 vs. Vaida Masiokaite 137.8

Venue: AO Arena in Manchester, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN