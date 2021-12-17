Joseph Parker 251.6 vs. Derek Chisora 248.5
*Parker weighed ten pounds more than their first fight in May, Chisora weighed two pounds less.
Jack Cullen 167.8 vs. Kevin Lelesadjo 167.8
Zelfa Barrett 129.8 vs. Bruno Tarimo 128.8
Carlos Congora 168 vs. Lerrone Richards 167.2
Alen Babic 216 vs. David Spilmont 252
David Nyika 199.3 vs. Anthony Carpin 203
Sandy Ryan 143 vs. Maria Soledad Capriolo 143
Jordan Thompson 199.8 vs. Piotr Budziszewski 200
Rhiannon Dixon 135.8 vs. Vaida Masiokaite 137.8
Venue: AO Arena in Manchester, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
MMMM looks like someone is taking this rematch a bit more seriously than the other….interesting.
I guess Parker trained with Andy Ruiz!
wow Parker looks a little soft…
Although I consider Chisora fortunate to be granted so many large fights based on his L’s, he has improved his physique here and worked hard enough to stay relevant. Looks like Parker had better bring his A game if he has one.
Maybe. i would rejig your first sentence to say he has a lot of L’s BECAUSE he has been in a lot of large fights. Lost to Fury twice, Dillian Whyte twice, David Haye, Vitali Klitschko, Usyk!. Of the rest there are a couple of bad losses and a couple of robberies. The helenius fight was a massive robbery. I think he always gets a nod, because he always seems to come to win. Unlike a Kevin Johnson for example
Parker looks serious in his attitude, but never seen him this heavy though, does not look in good shape at all. Chisora is the older fighter and looks in better shape. Looking forward to this fight. May the best man win.