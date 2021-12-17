In a WBA super welterweight eliminator, WBA #2 Israil Madrimov (8-0, 6KOs) scored a controversial ninth round TKO over WBA #1 Michel Soro (35-3-1, 24 KOs) on Friday night at the Renaissance Hall in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. When the bell rang at the end of round nine, Madrimov continued punching – landing half-a-dozen punches after the bell and referee Salvador Rodriguez then waved off the bout! The Soros’ corner complained bitterly and there was mass confusion that lasted some eight minutes before Madrimov was finally declared the winner. Madrimov is now the WBA mandatory challenger to champion Jermell Charlo unless the WBA orders a rematch.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Wasn’t controversial, was illegal.call it a NC and Do a rematch in France this time.
Yeah, I think they’ll overturn this one.
Fighting in the guy’s hometown with a complacent referee. Surprise, surprise. I wonder what the judges’cards.
Uzbekistan enough said !
No shame at all in this type of countrys..