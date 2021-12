Weights from Tampa Jake Paul 191.4 vs. Tyron Woodley 189.6

Amanda Serrano 133.8 vs. Miriam Gutierrez 133.6

Deron Williams 211.2 vs. Frank Gore 209.6

Liam Paro 139.4 vs. Yomar Alamo 139

J’Leon Love 197 vs. Marcus Oliveira 198.6

Jeovanny Estela 149.6 vs. Chris Rollins 149.4

Anthony Taylor 167.8 vs. Chris Avila 166.4 Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

Promoter: MVP

TV: Showtime PPV ESPN+ adds Ukrainian card Madrimov gets controversial win over Soro

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.